Vietnam backs democratic transition in Myanmar

At a checkpoint in Mandalay, Myanmar, on February 2, 2021. (Photo: AFP/VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam calls on the international community and development partners to further support the transition to democracy in Myanmar , matching the wishes and interests of Myanmar people.

The appeal was made by Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva, during the 29th special session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) late last week.

As a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Vietnam has kept a close watch on developments in Myanmar, and hoped that the country will soon stabilise the situation for national construction and development, as well as for peace, stability and cooperation in the region, while making more contributions to the building of the ASEAN Community, the ambassador said.

Representatives from 30 out of 47 UNHRC member countries, and 37 observer countries delivered speeches at the online meeting.

Some said on the basis of respecting Myanmar’s sovereignty, political independence, territorial integrity and national unity, the international community needs to help parties in the country conduct dialogue and reconciliation, matching local people’s interests.

The UNHRC should focus on supporting the settlement of such issues in Myanmar, they suggested.

Ambassador Myint Thu, Myanmar Permanent Representative to the UN, briefed the delegates on the situation in his country, saying Myanmar is facing complex challenges and in the transitional period.

Myanmar would like to receive understanding and constructive cooperation of the international community , the diplomat stressed.

He affirmed that Myanmar will continue its coordination with the UN and ASEAN to gain long-term peace and stability and sustainable development, for the interests of Myanmar people.

At the end of the session, the UNHRC member countries passed a resolution under which they expressed their concern over the coup and human rights violations in Myanmar./.