Vietnam attracts over $28.5 billion of FDI in 2020

Foreign investors had poured more than $28.5 billion into the Vietnamese market as of December 20, equivalent to 75 percent of the amount in the same period last year. The Ministry of Planning and Investment reported that over 19.9 billion USD of the capital had been disbursed, down only 2 percent compared to the same time last year despite impact of COVID-19 pandemic. Many FDI firms have recovered, maintained and expanded their production, the ministry said. Notably, 6.4 billion USD of FDI was injected into underway projects, up 10.6 percent compared to the same period of 2019. In the year, foreign investors focused on 19 sectors, led by processing-manufacturing. Electricity production and distribution drew 5.1 billion USD, while real estate attracted nearly 4.2 billion USD and retail and wholesale 1.6 billion USD. In 2020, Vietnam saw the investment coming in from 112 countries and territories./.VNA More efforts needed to attract FDI into hi-tech farming The Vietnamese government holds high hope for a green and safe agricultural sector that could be a driving force for growth just like the manufacturing and processing sector. Pandemic drags down FDI attraction Vietnam had attracted a total of $26.43 billion in FDI this year as of November 20, equal… Read full this story

