Viet Nam ranks 55th in digital transformation

Viet Nam's position in Huawei's Global Connectivity Index 2020. — VNS Photo Viet Nam ranked 55th in digital transformation with 41 points in Huawei's Global Connectivity Index (GCI 2020). Since 2015, the GCI has tracked the progress of 79 economies in deploying digital infrastructure and capabilities. This year's index benchmarks 79 countries according to their performance in 40 indicators that track the impact of ICT on a nation's economy, digital competitiveness, and future growth. Combined, these countries account for 95 per cent of global GDP. Starters are proactively catching up with the other clusters. The average scores of all three clusters have improved since 2015, with Starters showing the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) with 4.95 per cent, followed by Adopters (4.58 per cent) and Frontrunners (3.38 per cent). Starters improved in broadband performance faster than the other clusters, said the report. Over the last five years, they have increased mobile broadband adoption by over 2.5 times, with several countries achieving close to 100 per cent coverage. Their 4G subscriptions rose from an average of 1 per cent in 2015 to an average of 19 per cent in 2019.

