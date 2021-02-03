Viet Nam attractive to franchisees, experts say

A Trung Nguyen Legend Coffee Shop. Viet Nam has become an attractive franchising destination, especially in sectors like food and beverages, education, health and nutrition, business services, hospitality, fashion, beauty and skin care, entertainment, and convenience stores.. — Photo emimeholdings.vn Viet Nam will become an attractive destination for franchising businesses after the pandemic ends, experts have said. Nguyen Tuan, deputy director of the HCM City Investment and Trade Promotion Centre (ITPC), told the ‘Start your own business with franchise model’ seminar in the city last week: “With its positive economic growth rate last year and a population of nearly 100 million, the future of franchising looks promising in Viet Nam.” Tuan said: “Besides bringing huge benefits to franchisors, the model also minimises the risk to franchisees.” According to the International Franchise Association, Viet Nam has become an attractive franchising destination, especially in sectors like food and beverages, education, health and nutrition, business services, hospitality, fashion, beauty and skin care, entertainment, and convenience stores. According to Nguyen Phi Van, founder and chairwoman of Retail and Franchise Asia and founder and executive member of World Franchise Associates, said the franchising industry contributes 5-10 per cent of GDP in countries where it is… Read full this story

