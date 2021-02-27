VFF Central Committee gives guidance on introducing candidates for upcoming elections

Localities are instructed to hold the elections flexibly in accordance with the situation on the ground, ensuring the strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Along with direct meetings, localities can choose other formats to collect voters’ opinions, such as online conferences or via email, SMS, mobile apps such as Zalo and Viber, and the post.

Earlier, on February 20 in Hanoi, Vice President and General Secretary of the VFF Central Committee Hau A Lenh and Vice President of the VFF Central Committee Nguyen Huu Dung co-chaired a meeting on guiding procedures to introduce candidates from central agencies, organisations, and units.

Dung told the meeting that procedures involve three steps. In the first, leaders of agencies, organisations, and units will hold a meeting to consider a list of candidates. In the second, a meeting will be held to collect ideas on the candidates from all staff at the agencies, organisations, and units. If a candidate has more than one workplace, the meeting will be organised in the workplace where he or she works most often.

In the final step, an expanded meeting of leaders of the agency, organisation, or unit will be convened to discuss and make a final decision on the candidates to be introduced.

Candidates must complete documents for nomination by 5pm on March 14.

Addressing the meeting, Lenh said that from March 18, the VFF Central Committee Presidium will organise the second round of negotiations to discuss and make a list of candidates running for a seat at the 15th legislature.

The elections of deputies to the 15th NA and People’s Councils at all levels will take place in May.

Source: VNA