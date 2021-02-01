US labels Vietnam currency manipulator in improper move

Prof. Dr. Tran Ngoc Tho from UEH outlines the questionable concepts in the US Treasury report labelling Vietnam and Switzerland currency manipulators. Prof. Dr. Tran Ngoc Tho from the School of Finance at the University of Economics in Ho Chi Minh City In a recent and long-overdue report, The US Department of the Treasury has called Vietnam and Switzerland currency manipulators, accusing the two nations of improperly intervening in foreign exchange markets to benefit their own exports. A number of countries have conducted foreign exchange intervention in a persistent, one-sided manner that exceeds the Treasury’s criteria pursuant to the Trade Facilitation and Trade Enforcement Act of 2015. The US Treasury believed these actions occurred mostly during a period of dollar weakness as countries sought to limit the appreciation of their currencies. Over the four quarters through to June 2020, four major US trading partners – Vietnam, Switzerland, India, and Singapore – intervened in the foreign exchange market in a sustained, asymmetric manner, the Treasury said. Specifically, Vietnam and Switzerland exceeded two other objective criteria established to identify potentially unfair currency practices or excessive external imbalances, which could weigh on US growth or harm its workers and firms. Accordingly, countries must at… Read full this story

