TV music show with 70 artists celebrates Lunar New Year

A special TV music show featuring 70 singers, rappers, dancers, musicians and theatre artists, called Gala Nhạc Việt- Năm Mới Bình An (Vietnamese Music Gala – Happy Lunar New Year), will air on HCM City Television (HTV) to celebrate Tết (Lunar New Year), which begins on February 12. — Photo courtesy of the producer HCM CITY — A special TV music show featuring 70 singers, rappers, dancers, musicians and theatre artists will air on HCM City Television (HTV) to celebrate Tết (Lunar New Year), which begins on February 12. The show, called Gala Nhạc Việt - Năm Mới Bình An (Vietnamese Music Gala – Happy Lunar New Year), features songs, dances and theatrical performances in praise of country, soldiers, love and Spring. Pop stars Cẩm Ly and Đàm Vĩnh Hưng will sing folk songs featuring traditional culture and lifestyles, while young idols Bùi Anh Tuấn, Han Sara, Hiền Hồ and Erik together will perform romantic melodies, and dance and electronic music. Famous songs about Tết, such as Câu Chúc Tân Xuân (Wishes for the New Year), Tết Tuyệt Vời (Wonderful Tết) and Bài Ca Mùa Xuân (Spring Song), will be included. The songs are about love, youth and friendship. Songs and dances about love, youth and Spring will be featured in the TV music show Gala Nhạc Việt- Năm Mới Bình An (Vietnamese Music Gala – Happy Lunar New Year). The show will air at 9am on HTV9 channel… Read full this story

