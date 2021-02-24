Tuyen Quang advised to pay greater attention to forest economy

The PM had a working session with key leaders of Tuyen Quang on February 23 after attending the launching of the tree-planting festival in the northern mountainous province.
He stressed that Tuyen Quang should become an important hub of wood industry of Vietnam and the region, asking the locality to mobilize all resources for the goal.
At the same time, Tuyen Quang should expand a number of other agricultural sectors, he said, suggesting that the province increase the area of sugar canes for export and call on investors to invest more in agriculture and forestry.
The PM reminded Tuyen Quang, the province to pay greater attention to preserving and promoting unique cultural identities of ethnic minority groups in the locality, thus boosting the development of tourism and service sectors.
PM Phuc expressed delight at dramatic changes that the province has made in the past 10 years in both urban and rural areas.
However, he noted that the province has still faced many difficulties in socio-economic development and investment attraction, keeping it a poor province.
On the occasion, PM Phuc visited the Tan Trao special national relic site in Son Duong district, which comprises 183 smaller relic sites having close relations with the national liberation cause in the middle of the 20th century.
He also visited and presented gifts to Cao Thi Co, a Heroic Vietnamese Mother in Tan Quang ward of Tuyen Quang city and Nguyen Dinh Phung, a former revolutionary official in An Tuong ward.
Source: VNA
