Transport enterprises adjust to grab profits

Across rail, road, air, and sea, transport groups are diversifying services to circumvent pandemic impacts, photo Le Toan According to Nguyen Chinh Nam, director of the Planning and Business Department at wholly state-owned Vietnam Railways (VNR), in the face of the drop in passenger transport, the railway industry strengthened cargo operations, including two-way international transport. “Railway transport firms have diversified their products and services for international transport to attract customers. They now include self-powered reefer container trains to haul frozen products and fruit for import-export,” he added. Railway Transport and Trade JSC (Ratraco), a member unit of VNR focusing on cargo transport, is one of the companies enjoying success during this time. Nguyen Hoang Thanh, deputy director of Ratraco, said that his company is working to replace by-transit cargo trains with trains from Thailand and Laos to China, and then from China to Cambodia and vice versa. It is also working to transport less-than-container load cargo from Russia to Vietnam, with the first train to run in late September. According to VNR statistics, the group handled over 5.37 million tonnes of cargo last year, up 4.7 per cent on-year, while cargo revenue ascended 7.7 per cent on-year to VND1.56 trillion… Read full this story

