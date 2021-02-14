Traditional fish sauce exporters should focus on packaging: experts

Link Nature Power Joint Stock Company produces the Mami brand of traditional fish sauce and exports it to the U.S., Canada, the Republic of Korea, and Japan besides being one of the few Vietnamese businesses to sell on Amazon.

Le Ba Linh, who founded the company, said over 70 percent of its customers are white. Foreign users usually cook with fish sauce rather than dip food in it, he added.

Le Ba Linh, the founder of Link Nature Power Joint Stock Company (Photo: cafebiz)

Le Ngoc Anh, CEO of Le Gia Co., Ltd., which exports traditional fish sauce to Russia, South Africa and the Republic of Korea and is preparing to ship to the U.S. and E.U., said exporting fish sauce is a way to take Vietnamese cuisine to other countries.

But other countries pay great attention to quality, certification and origin, and so the packaging must have all the required information and be printed bilingually.

Other brands revealed they had to redo their packaging multiple times to suit foreign markets.

Vietnam’s largest competitor is Thailand, which mostly produces fish sauce industrially, and so Vietnam has a competitive edge in the traditional segment.

Tran Huu Hien, CEO of Bay Hong Hanh Produce – Commercial – Service Co., Ltd., said businesses need to spread awareness among local and international consumers about the distinctive characteristics of traditional fish sauce, including odor.

If they are absent, Vietnam’s traditional sauces would become too similar to Thailand’s and lose their competitive edge in the global market, he said.

The Vietnam Traditional Fish Sauce Association, which recently received permission to be set up, will issue criteria to differentiate traditional sauce from industrial, and create logos to help customers tell the difference between the two.

Source: VNA