Thirty more COVID-19 community infections reported

A medical worker takes a sample from a worker in northern Quảng Ninh Province for a COVID-19 test. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Thirty-one new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Việt Nam on Tuesday evening, including 30 community infections and one imported case. The community cases include 18 in northern Hải Dương Province, eight in northern Quảng Ninh Province, one in Hà Nội and three in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai. They all are related to the two new outbreaks detected in Chí Linh City of Hải Dương Province and Vân Đồn District of Quảng Ninh Province. The imported case is a Russian expert who arrived in Việt Nam on Monday via Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on flight ZF2074/2078. He is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hà Nội’s Đông Anh District. VNS

