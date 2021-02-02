A medical worker takes a sample from a worker in northern Quảng Ninh Province for a COVID-19 test. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Thirty-one new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Việt Nam on Tuesday evening, including 30 community infections and one imported case. The community cases include 18 in northern Hải Dương Province, eight in northern Quảng Ninh Province, one in Hà Nội and three in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai. They all are related to the two new outbreaks detected in Chí Linh City of Hải Dương Province and Vân Đồn District of Quảng Ninh Province. The imported case is a Russian expert who arrived in Việt Nam on Monday via Nội Bài International Airport in Hà Nội on flight ZF2074/2078. He is being treated at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hà Nội’s Đông Anh District. VNS
- Four more cases of salmonella infection reported with possible links to butchers' shop
- Currergate and Beanlands nursing homes achieve almost-perfect infection-control scores
- What is a strep blood infection, and how did it kill a 12-year-old whose symptoms were mistaken for flu?
- World first: Woman in North America infected with eye worm that only attacks cattle
- West Oxford Pantomime Association Sleeping Beauty 18th-20th January 2018 West Oxford Community Centre
- How Derbyshire County Council plans to save £12million in 2018-19
- Hospital staff given mixed feedback after report by inspectors
- Measles outbreaks have been reported
- TALKING POINT: Reaction to report on J28 works disruption
- Damning report on Weymouth nursing home
Thirty more COVID-19 community infections reported have 257 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.