Third-graders quarantined in school after peer catches COVID-19

Students who have close contacts with a confirmed COVID-19 cases stayed quarantined at Xuân Phương Primary School in Hà Nội's Nam Từ Liêm District. Photo baotintuc.vn HÀ NỘI — The children of Xuân Phương Primary School in Hà Nội's Nam Từ Liêm District would normally be getting excited for their Tết (Lunar New Year) holidays at around this time, but not this year. Instead, almost 60 students will be spending the next three weeks living in the school, which has been turned into a makeshift COVID-19 quarantine centre after one of their classmates was confirmed positive for the virus. "We are here as a classmate of mine is carrying coronavirus and got COVID-19," said a nine-year-old student of the school. The student T.M said she was unhappy because she had to stay at school and could not spend Tết at home with family but "had to accept it". "We have no choice," T.M said. Her classmate N.Đ.N.K – a child of Patient No 1,694 – was confirmed to have COVID-19 late…

