The woman spends years to collect Tet stamps about 12 zodiac animals

For the last 50 years, Nguyen Thi Kim Thanh, 69, in Thanh Khe district in Da Nang City has been traveling to many areas to collect and exchange postage stamps about 12 zodiac animals.

Not only Vietnamese stamps, the woman also collects stamps of other countries, including France, Thailand and China.

Thanh has four sets of stamps about buffalos, including the 1985 Lunar New Year of Buffalo stamps (this was the first time Vietnam issued stamps about buffalos), 1997, 2008 and 2021 stamps.

“I began collecting stamps in 1965. In addition to the stamps about 12 zodiac animals, I also collect stamps about rare and precious animals, flowers and the beauty of Christianity. To date, I have 100,000 stamps,” she said.

“I really like the stamps about the buffalo because it shows a healthy, good-natured, peaceful image with a warm and affluent atmosphere. The year 2020 with so many difficulties and challenges has elapsed. I hope there will be better things and prosperity in 2021,” she said.

Thanh is among the individuals who owns the highest numbers of stamps in Da Nang. The stamps are being kept carefully in specialized albums.

“Collecting stamps for me is not just a hobby, but it shows my affection and respect for Vietnamese culture and many countries around the world,” she said.

Thanh has collected many stamps over dozens of years.

Thanh’s 1985 Tet stamps about buffalos. This is the first set of stamps about buffalos issued in Vietnam.

The 2021 Tet set of stamps collected by Thanh.

Thanh is the biggest collector of stamps about 12 zodiac animals in Da Nang.

The stamps are preserved carefully.

A set of stamps about rats.

In addition to Vietnamese, Thanh also collects foreign stamps.

Ho Giap

