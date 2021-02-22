THACO exports largest-ever batch of automobiles, components, spare parts

The items, exported to Thailand, Myanmar, Japan, and the Republic of Korea (RoK), include Kia passenger cars, buses, and semi-trailers produced at factories in the THACO Chu Lai Industrial Park, the central province of Quang Nam.

Among them, 80 Kia Grand Carnival vehicles were destined for Thailand and 120 Kia Soluto for Myanmar.

THACO said its Kia passenger cars have increasingly won over high evaluation by buyers in ASEAN countries as they meet global Kia standards and have competitive prices while their quality is comparable to that of vehicles made in the RoK.

The firm also exported buses to Thailand this time, paving the way for the shipment of 66 buses to Thailand and the RoK in 2021.

This year, it plans to export 1,480 automobiles to Thailand and Myanmar and expand to other markets so as to gradually become a manufacturing and export centre of Kia Motors in ASEAN.

Meanwhile, this is the first time THACO has sold semi-trailers to Japan, which traditionally has strict quality requirements.

A large number of auto components and spare parts worth 200,000 USD were also exported to the RoK.

THACO noted that in the time ahead, it will continue increasing exports to ASEAN and working to make inroads into new markets in Africa, West Asia, South Asia, and Australia.

Source: VNA