State President highlights OV’s valuable contributions

PANO – The Party, the State and the people have appreciated achievements obtained by overseas Vietnamese (OV) as well as their patriotism and valuable contributions to the cause of national construction. The statement was made by State President Truong Tan Sang at the typical artistic exchange, titled “Homeland Spring 2015-Glorious Fatherland”, gathering more than 700 overseas Vietnamese who returned home to join their compatriots at home to welcome the coming Lunar New Year. The event was held on the evening of February 8th, at the Ho Chi Minh City branch of the Ho Chi Minh Museum at the Nha Rong Wharf where Nguyen Tat Thanh, the birth name of President Ho Chi Minh, had left the country to seek ways to save the nation from foreign invasion. In his speech, President Sang warmly welcomed the participation of OV in the program, co-organized by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (COVA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and wished them a happy Tet. The president expressed gratitude to the predecessors and fallen soldiers who contributed their bone and blood to build and protect the nation. He also emphasized that thanks to the solidarity and…

