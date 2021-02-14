SSI wrapped up a $85 million unsecured foreign loan from foreign banks

|SSI has just wrapped up a $85 million foreign unsecured loan
The loan has a term of no more than 12 months with the short-term interest rate, according to the international money market. This is the largest sum that a Vietnamese securities firm has secured from a foreign bank so far.
Previously, the SSI also wrapped up a $55 million loan from a financial institution group led by SinoPac to become the first security company in Vietnam to access foreign unsecured loans.
According to SSI, the expansion of foreign loan limits will lay a foundation for the firm to effectively develop its business segments due to the low cost of capital and large volume. It is expected that SSI will allocate capital to investment in securities services and bond dealing to enhance the competitiveness of SSI’s products and services in the market.
As of September 30, SSI has a charter capital of VND6.03 trillion ($262.17 million) and total assets of VND26.93 trillion ($1.17 billion). Among them, its equity reached VND9.49 trillion ($412.6 million).
By Thanh Van
- Bank of England: Coronavirus downturn less severe than feared
- MC Insider: String of exits at private lender, hurting Chinese ownership, deadly COVID secrets in banking and more
- UK watchdog steps up scrutiny of how banks treat COVID-stressed consumers
- Why did Philip Green let this charlatan get hold of BHS? Revealed, the dodgy deals and bankruptcy of the failed racing driver who bought firm for £1 - and took out millions
- India records more than 50,000 COVID-19 cases for sixth consecutive day, tally crosses 1.85 million
- Federal Bank ties-up with Fiserv to launch first independent credit card
- Vietnam expects imminent new wave of foreign investment
- Foreign banks confident and committed to Vietnam's economy
- Gold soars to above VND59 million per tael
- COVID impact: Banks in no hurry to open their vaults to home loan seekers
- Banking Central | One-time loan restructuring is only putting off pain; who’ll give capital to banks?
- Britain's banks brace for $22 billion loan losses as outlook darkens
- UPDATE 2-Bank of Ireland's 'green shoots' lift shares despite loss
- Will capital raising by banks provide the much needed cushion?
- Bank of Ireland's 'green shoots' lift shares despite loss
- Banks racing to catch digitisation
- China's troubled Baoshang rescue exposes fault lines in bank reform drive
- Cox & Kings comes under Mumbai Police scanner on Axis Bank and Kotak Bank complaints
- Banks prepare to cushion slight rise in NPLs
- Q&A: Raghuram Rajan warns against extending loan moratorium, recalls Andhra Pradesh microfinance crisis
- Sainsbury’s Bank stops accepting self-employed workers for credit cards and loans
- New PPI gold rush: Ruling on hidden fees may spark millions of fresh payout claims... even from people who were happy with their policy
- Union Bank of India slashes housing loan rate to 6.7%
- SC verdict on RBI circular may trigger downgrades for public sector banks
- ICICI Bank’s WhatsApp banking platform crosses 1 million users --Know how to avail banking services on WhatsApp
- Chinese loan: APC mortgaging Nigeria’s sovereignty ― PDP
- ICICI Bank quarterly profit misses estimates as provisions soar
- Loan restructuring plan shows India's financial sector is short on capital and truth
- Restructuring of 5-8% of loan book likely under new norms: ICRA
- Ukraine's central bank seen cutting rate from 6% under new governor: Reuters poll
- Banks sanction Rs 1.38 lakh crore loans to MSMEs under ECLGS
- Deutsche Bank Reportedly Gave Trump’s Financial Records to Manhattan District Attorney
- Auto loans: Banks wary of financing vehicles as defaults rise
- How to save the banks
- I’m ashamed people misinterpret ‘waiving sovereignty’ in $500m Chinese loan, says Amaechi
- Here's what you need to know about banks' secret mortgage test rate
- 'Insider' Sashidhar Jagdishan new HDFC Bank CEO: Here are some of the challenges he faces
- HDFC Bank cuts MCLR by 10 basis points across all tenors
- India's central bank holds rates on inflation risk, but more easing seen
- Donald Trump is greeted by huge crowd of fans as he lands in New Jersey to finish his million-dollar fundraising weekend at the beach house of his real estate developer friend Stanley Chera who died of COVID
SSI wrapped up a $85 million unsecured foreign loan from foreign banks have 635 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at February 14, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.