South Korean man dies at company in Hai Duong

Authorities in Hai Duong Province are investigating the death of a South Korean expert at a local company on February 18.
Chairman of Cam Thuong Ward People’s Committee, Dinh Van Tuyen, told Dantri on Thursday afternoon that the man was found dead at the restroom of the PNG Company where he works at 8 am the same day.
A cleaner found Lee Gwang Suk, 70, dead in the restroom and informed the authorities,” the official said. “We are investigating the cause of his death.”
It is said that the man has heart problems.
Health officials in Hai Duong had taken samples of the man for Covid-19 testing.
