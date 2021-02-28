Sixteen new COVID-19 cases confirmed on Sunday

People in Hải Dương Province wait for COVID-19 tests as part of the province’s large-scale testing campaign. —VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Sixteen new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Viet Nam on Sunday evening, including 12 locally-transmitted patients in Hải Dương Province, bringing the total caseload to 2,448.

All the new locally-transmitted cases were found in quarantine facilities or isolated areas in Hải Dương, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

The four imported patients include three who entered the country via Mộc Bài border gate in southern Tây Ninh Province on February 14 and another who arrived via Thường Phước border gate in the Mekong Delta province of Hậu Giang on February 26.

A total of 32 COVID-19 patients were announced on Sunday to have fully recovered. — VNS