Shares make gains, market experiences strong volatility

An investor at a branch of Military Bank (MBB) in Hà Nội. Shares of MBB rose 2.6 per cent on Tuesday. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Shares extended gains on Tuesday but the market experienced strong volatility with big variation among sectors.

The benchmark VN-Index on the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange gained 0.22 per cent to end the session at 1,177.64 points.

The index had risen 0.13 per cent to end Monday’s session at 1,175.04 points.

Nearly 598.3 million shares were traded on the southern bourse, worth VNĐ15.4 trillion (US$669.8 million).

Market breadth was neutral with 233 gainers and 201 losers.

“VN-Index mainly struggled around the reference level Tuesday. In addition, foreign investors were net sellers on both HSX and HNX,” said BIDV Securities Co.

“Market breadth turned to equilibrium with liquidity not much different from the previous session.

“According to our assessment, the VN-Index is likely to continue fluctuating with a narrow range in the next session,” the company said.

Foreign investors net sold VNĐ700 billion on HOSE, including dairy firm Vinamilk (VNM) (VNĐ106.4 billion), Vietinbank (CTG) (VNĐ77.3 billion) and Hoà Phát Group (HPG) (VNĐ69.4 billion). They were net sellers on the HNX with a value of VNĐ5.92 billion.

Among sectors, banking stocks differed. Techcombank (TCB), Military Bank (MBB) and Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID) were the stocks that contributed to the index’s gain.

Vietcombank (VCB), VPbank (VPB), and Vietnam International Bank (VIB) were losers with negative effects.

The real estate group also witnessed disparity. Small and medium caps were the most negative group. Kinh Bắc Corporation (KBC), Khang Điền House (KDH), Hải Phát Invest (HPX), Petroleum Industrial & Civil Construction JSC (PXI) and Industrial Urban Development JSC No 2 (D2D) recorded a significant decrease.

Aviation performed well with Airports Corporation Of Vietnam (ACV), Vietjet (VJC) and Vietnam Airlines JSC (HVN) all making gains.

The large-cap tracker VN30-Index gained 0.16 per cent to stay at 1,182.47 points.

Fourteen of the 30 large-cap stocks in the VN30 basket decreased while fifteen made gains.

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index rose 0.34 per cent to end Tuesday at 238.78 points.

The index had risen 2.94 per cent to end Monday at 237.97 points.

Nearly 139.4 million shares were traded on the northern market, worth VNĐ2.3 trillion. — VNS