Schools in Quang Ninh to reopen next month with tightened anti-pandemic measures

At the meeting of the standing board of the provincial Party Committee. (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – Students in the northern province of Quang Ninh will return to school from March 1 after the Tet ( Lunar New Year ) holiday was extended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, COVID-19 prevention and control measures will be tightened at the local schools, heard a meeting of the standing board of the provincial Party Committee on February 22.

Notably, schools in Dong Trieu town that borders Hai Duong province’s Chi Linh city – a COVID-19 hotspot will reopen one week later, depending on the latest situation.

Since the latest COVID-19 outbreak, Quang Ninh has closed its schools and adopted online learning.

The first community infection was recorded in Quang Ninh on January 27. However, thanks to its quick response, the province has soon put the pandemic under control.

Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Xuan Ky asked local departments and agencies to continue with the communication work in order to raise public awareness of the epidemic which is expected to continue developing complicatedly in the time ahead.

COVID-19 checkpoints within Quang Ninh will be removed, while those outside its territory will be maintained, he said, stressing the need to closely control people and vehicles entering the province, especially through waterways.

COVID-19 frontline workers will be tested for the coronavirus within 14 days, the official said.

Discos, bars and karaoke parlours will remain closed. However, localities where COVID-19 cases have yet been detected will decide the resumption of such services themselves and take responsibility for the decision.

At the same time, medical declaration and check-up will be stepped up in localities in the province./.