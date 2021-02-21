Sautéed Chicken with Fresh Sa Pa Ginseng

With Executive Chef Nguyễn Ngọc Quyên from Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi

The dish has a mild spicy taste from chilli and ginger, a mild sour taste from black vinegar, an aroma from the pilot wine, and sweetness from the ginseng.

Ingredients: for 4 servings

Boneless chicken thigh 600 gr Cassava starch 10 gr

Sa Pa ginseng 200 gr Dried chilli 10 gr

Ginger 50 gr Sichuan chilli sauce 20 gr

Chilli pepper 100 gr Black vinegar 20 ml

Onions 100 gr Pilot wine 30 ml

Carrots 100 gr Soy sauce 20 ml

Celery 50 gr Chicken powder 10 gr

Minced garlic 30 gr Sugar 3 gr

Cooking oil 100 ml Oyster sauce 10 gr

Roasted cashews 50 gr Pepper 3 gr

Method:

Cut chicken into square 2.5cm x 2.5cm pieces then marinate with oyster oil, chicken powder, and cassava starch. Then fry the marinated chicken until it is nearly well done.

Cut chili peppers into four slices, removing their insides. Dice onions into 2cm x 2cm pieces.

Peel and slice carrots, take the white part of onions then cut into pieces, cut dry chillies into 1cm diagonal pieces, then thinly trim ginger and ginseng.

Fry minced garlic, dry chillies with chilli sauce, pilot wine, soy sauce, water, black vinegar, sugar, pepper and chicken powder. Then stir-fried vegetables and add fried chicken, season until pleasant to taste, then continue to add cassava starch until the sauce is condensed.