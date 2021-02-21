Sautéed Chicken with Fresh Sa Pa Ginseng

With Executive Chef Nguyễn Ngọc Quyên from Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi
The dish has a mild spicy taste from chilli and ginger, a mild sour taste from black vinegar, an aroma from the pilot wine, and sweetness from the ginseng.
Ingredients: for 4 servings
Boneless chicken thigh 600 gr Cassava starch 10 gr
Sa Pa ginseng 200 gr Dried chilli 10 gr
Ginger 50 gr Sichuan chilli sauce 20 gr
Chilli pepper 100 gr Black vinegar 20 ml
Onions 100 gr Pilot wine 30 ml
Carrots 100 gr Soy sauce 20 ml
Celery 50 gr Chicken powder 10 gr
Minced garlic 30 gr Sugar 3 gr
Cooking oil 100 ml Oyster sauce 10 gr
Roasted cashews 50 gr Pepper 3 gr
Method:
- Cut chicken into square 2.5cm x 2.5cm pieces then marinate with oyster oil, chicken powder, and cassava starch. Then fry the marinated chicken until it is nearly well done.
- Cut chili peppers into four slices, removing their insides. Dice onions into 2cm x 2cm pieces.
- Peel and slice carrots, take the white part of onions then cut into pieces, cut dry chillies into 1cm diagonal pieces, then thinly trim ginger and ginseng.
- Fry minced garlic, dry chillies with chilli sauce, pilot wine, soy sauce, water, black vinegar, sugar, pepper and chicken powder. Then stir-fried vegetables and add fried chicken, season until pleasant to taste, then continue to add cassava starch until the sauce is condensed.
- Sprinkle roasted cashews on top once on a plate and serve while still hot.
You can enjoy other food creations from Executive Chef Nguyễn Ngọc Quyên and other talented chefs at Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi at the hotel’s Mangosteen Restaurant, 83A Lý Thường Kiệt Street, Hà Nội. Tel: (024) 3822 2800.
