S.Korean expert found dead at company in Vietnam’s Hai Duong Province

A South Korean expert was found dead at a company in Hai Duong Province, which is Vietnam’s current coronavirus hotbed, on Thursday.

The expert in question was identified as Lee Gwang Suk, 70 years old.

His body was discovered on the second floor of the building for experts of PNG Vietnam Co. Ltd. in Cam Thuong Ward, Hai Duong City, which is the capital of Hai Duong Province.

The corpse was found by Quach Thi Hong Hanh, a 37-year-old cleaner at the company.

Police have isolated the scene while investigating the cause of death.

Relevant agencies have also taken a sample from Lee for COVID-19 testing.

Vietnam has recorded 2,329 COVID-19 cases as of Thursday morning, with 1,580 recoveries and 35 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

A total of 737 local infections have been detected in 13 provinces and cities since January 27.

Among them, 557 cases have been logged in Hai Duong Province.

On February 13, a Japanese expert of Mitsui & Co. Vietnam Ltd. Hanoi Branch was found dead at Somerset West Point Hanoi and posthumously tested positive for the novel coronavirus on February 14.

At least two people who had had contact with the expert have been confirmed as COVID-19 patients in the capital so far.

Vietnam has closed its borders to foreign visitors since March last year and only allowed entry to certain people like international experts and diplomats who will be quarantined upon arrival.

