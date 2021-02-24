RoK aids Quang Tri in alleviating flooding aftermath

The funding will be used to repair basic infrastructure and facilities in seven communes, including Cam Thuy, Phong Binh, Hien Thanh, Hai Thuong, Trieu Trach, Thuan and Mo O, as well as at the Quang Tri technical college.

According to a document approved by local authorities on February 23, repairs are set to run until July 31.

Central Vietnam was struck by four storms, three floods, and a series of landslides last October. The seven communes bore the brunt of the disaster, with schools, bridges, roads, water supply systems, housing, and other buildings swept away or destroyed.

KOICA provided non-refundable aid of more than 9.6 million USD to Quang Tri in the 2013-2017 period, to help the province conduct a programme on increasing living standards in rural areas.

Source: VNA