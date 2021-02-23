Robot for COVID-19 prevention and control in Hai Duong

The robot was studied and produced by a group of lecturers from the Electrical Faculty and Mechanical Faculty under Hai Duong-based Sao Do University in an effort to reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection among quarantined people, medical staff, and workers in field hospitals in the province.

According to the Deputy Headmaster of Sao Do University Dr. Do Van Dinh, the remote-controlled robot is equipped with two 250W motors and powered by a 12V DC battery. It can move forward and backward, turn left, and right, and operate at a speed of 25 to 35 meters per minute. Each robot costs around VND 20 million.

Designed with three layers of steel racks, the robot can transport 250 to 300kg of goods. It is also equipped with an alarm light to help people easily notice the robot’s presence.

The leader of Chi Linh City’s Medical Center said that the robot is easy to use, environmentally friendly, and works effectively. Its functions can meet all of the requirements of goods transport in field hospitals.

According to Dr. Do Van Dinh, the university’s personnel are studying smart robots for COVID-19 prevention and control in field hospitals.

Translated by Tran Hoai