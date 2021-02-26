Restaurants, other services in HCM City to reopen

HCM CITY — The city authorities of HCM City have allowed the reopening of restaurants and other services starting from March 1.
There have been no community transmitted COVID-19 cases in the city since February 11.
Dương Anh Đức, deputy chairman of the city’s People’s Committee, said the city could reopen tourism activities, food and beverage businesses, wholesale markets, wet markets, museums and libraries.
However, services such as bars, pubs, beer clubs, sports facilities and gyms will remain closed until further notice.
Activities not included in these groups can reopen but must comply with COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control regulations.
Ceremonies, religious and worship activities can be held with no more than 50 people at the same time. Attendees must follow COVID-19 prevention regulations and maintain social distancing of one metre or more.
On February 24, the city People’s Committee approved the Department of Education and Training’s proposal to reopen schools from Monday (March 1).
The People’s Committee on February 9 directed related units to stop all cultural, sports, entertainment activities, and temporarily close all beauty salons, karaoke, pubs, bars, beer clubs, massage, video games, theatres, movie cinemas, sports facilities, yoga classes and gyms to avoid the spread of the COVID 19. — VNS
