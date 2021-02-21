Respect-paying ceremony held for former Deputy PM Truong Vinh Trong

At the great hall of the Ben Tre People’s Committee, a delegation of the Party Central Committee led by Politburo member and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc came to pay their last respects to Truong Vinh Trong and offer condolences to the bereaved family.

Truong Vinh Trong (also known as Hai Nghia) was born on November 11, 1942, in Binh Hoa commune of Giong Trom district, the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre.

He was an alternate member of the 6th-tenure Party Central Committee; a member of the Party Central Committee in the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th tenures; Secretary of the Party Central Committee in the 9th and 10th tenures; a Politburo member in the 10th tenure; and a deputy of the 8th and 11th National Assembly. He was former Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Internal Affairs Commission and former Deputy Prime Minister.

He passed away at 3:25am on February 19 due to serious illness and old age.

The respect-paying ceremony at the great hall of the Ben Tre provincial People’s Committee will last until 7pm on February 21.

