Red Cross launches campaign to support farmers in COVID-19-hit Hải Dương

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Red Cross Society (VNRC) launched a campaign to help COVID-19-hit Hải Dương’s farmers sell their agricultural products on Tuesday.

The campaign, entitled ‘Together with people to consume agricultural products’, aims to support farmers and overcome difficulties in virus-hit parts of Hải Dương Province.

Red Cross members and volunteers help sell farm produce to people at 82 Nguyễn Du Street,in Hà Nội. — VNS Photo Thanh Hải

Speaking at the launching ceremony, VNRC President Nguyễn Thị Xuân Thu said the campaign would run from now until mid-March with the peak period from February 24 to March 5 with support from the Hà Nội City Red Cross Society and the Mùa Thu và những người bạn (Autumn and Friends) volunteer group.

“Agricultural produce trading activities will be held in conditions to ensure safety against the COVID-19 pandemic. All of these goods are strictly quarantined and sterilised before they reach consumers,” said Thu.

People buy vegetables to support Hải Dương farmers at 82 Nguyễn Du Street in Hà Nội.— VNS Photo Thanh Hải

Đỗ Minh Quân from Ciputra Urban Area in Bắc Từ Liêm District, Hà Nội, said he went to buy some farm produce to help farmers in pandemic-hit Hải Dương, which has seen more than 600 locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections in almost a month.

On the first day of the campaign, VNRC and Autumn and Friends helped sell 11 tonnes of farm produce, including kohlrabi, cabbage, guava, eggs, carrots and tomatoes from virus-hit Hải Dương.

More than 11 tonnes of agricultural products were sold on the first days of the campaign. — VNS Photo Thanh Hải

The campaign is part of the ‘Supporting people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic’ programme implemented by the VNRC in areas with COVID-19 infection cases in the community.

The programme aims to help farmers in COVID-19 pandemic-hit areas sell their agricultural products and overcome the difficulties of the pandemic by buying and organising sales points for their produce. — VNS