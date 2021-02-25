Quang Ninh to spend 500 billion VND buying COVID-19 vaccines

Local authorities announced the information during a meeting between the cabinet, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, and localities on February 24.
Quang Ninh recently issued a resolution stipulating urgent tasks and solutions in the COVID-19 fight.
It will cut 10 percent from regular spending and increase budget contingency to a maximum of 4 percent per total budget spending in order to provide the resources to fight COVID-19 and other diseases and respond to natural disasters and emergencies.
As of February 24, Quang Ninh had reported 61 COVID-19 cases.
Local departments, agencies, and localities have been urged to remain vigilant and take measures seriously, synchronously, and effectively to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
At a meeting on February 23, the standing board of the provincial Party Committee decided to provide 4 billion VND to the neighbouring province of Hai Duong, which is now grappling with COVID-19 clusters.
Source: VNA
