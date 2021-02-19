|The rice festival of the Bru-Van Kieu ethnic group in Truong Son commune (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)
Specifically, the rice festival of the Bru-Van Kieu ethnic group in Truong Son commune, Quang Ninh district, is recognized as the heritage in the traditional festival category while Ho thuoc ca (a kind of folk singing of the Nguon ethnic group in Minh Hoa district) is the heritage in the category of folk performing art and folk knowledge.
The rice festival, taking place from July 11 to 14 (in the lunar calendar), is an important annual event during which the participants pray for a happy life and good crops.
Ho thuoc ca came from the fact that a large number of the Nguon people often come together to grind roots of a local special tree named “teng” to make bait for fish to catch in streams.
So far, Quang Binh province has had six national intangible cultural heritage elements.
Translated by Song Anh
- Then singing becomes part of intangible cultural heritages of humanity
- Then practice part of intangible cultural heritage of humanity
- Then singing recognized as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Human
- Nuad Thai Massage declared as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO
- Then practice becomes part of intangible cultural heritages of humanity
- Then singing becomes intangible cultural heritage of humanity
- Vietnam’s "Then" singing an intangible cultural heritage
- Portugal's Caretos de Podence listed as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage
- UNESCO lists Thai massage in intangible cultural heritage list
- Traditional Thai massage registered by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage for 2019
- Then practice becomes intangible cultural heritage of humanity
- UNESCO Heritage: Know the surprising benefits of the ‘cultural heritage’ Nuad Thai massage
Quang Binh has two new national intangible cultural heritage elements have 266 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at February 19, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.