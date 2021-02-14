pv power to take a dive into solar power

|PV Power will start by building rooftop solar systems on top of PetroVietnam’s facilities
PetroVietnam is supporting PV Power to implement this project.
According to the representative of PV Power, the company has distinct advantages due to its experience in management, operation, as well as partner relationship with EVN. Besides, the company has the available infrastructure to help connectivity.
In the first year, the firm expects to generate 50MW of solar power. Although this figure is rather small compared to other projects in the power industry, however, with its advantages in infrastructure and human resources, numerous businesses expressed intentions to co-operate with PV Power.
According to PV Power’s recently published business statement, its net revenue in the first quarter decreased by 6 per cent to VND7.97 trillion ($346.5 million) and its after-tax profit saw a plunge by 45 per cent to VND505 billion ($21.96 million). The company said that this bleak result is still within its plans and was mainly due to a plunge in the capacity of its two hydropower plants. Besides, it has yet to add the profit from Nhon Trach 2 thermal power plant.
Regarding other projects invested by PV Power, Nhon Trach 1 thermal power plant has seen decreasing gas sources and PV Gas plans to take gas from Sao Vang Dai Nguyet field to offset the lack. Besides, PV Power is considering using liquefied natural gas (LNG) as an alternative.
In addition, PV Power completed the feasibility study for the implementation of large-scale projects, including Nhon Trach 3 and 4 thermal power plants, and has mobilised capital to develop projects located in Ong Keo Industrial Zone in the southern province of Dong Nai.
According to information published by PV Power, the consultancy agency of Nhon Trach 3 and 4 – Power Engineering Consulting JSC 2 – completed the feasibility study. PV Power will submit the basic report to the Ministry of Industry and Trade for approval and send a document to EVN to discuss grid connection. Besides, the company will work with Electric Power Trading Company and PV Gas to negotiate power and gas purchase agreements for the two projects.
Regarding the investment capital, along with loans from banks and credit funds, as well as equity, PV Power announced that the Thai investor B.Grimm Power expressed intention to invest in these two projects, as part of their MoU on investment co-operation.
By Ha Vy
- Nasa to test ‘most powerful rocket ever built’ next week – and it can reach speeds of 17,500mph
- Dissent in Congress helps LDF seize power at Naduvil
- Smart City Project: ‘Smart’ solar panels damaged before inauguration
- Solar panels at Upper Lake in tatters as Bhopal Smart City project awaits formal launch
- 'Power Book 2': What the Finale Means for the Tommy Spin-Off
- How many solar panels do we need to save the climate?
- Offshore wind power efforts gain ground
- Discoms' outstanding dues to power gencos rise 35% to Rs 1.41 lakh cr
- Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power review: Budget phone done reasonably well
- India gets a new power central transmission utility
- Delhi's winter peak power demand crosses 5,000 Megawatt
- Furious over PSPCL’s 8% power hike proposal, bizmen call for meeting
- Moto G7 vs. Moto G7 Power vs. Moto G7 Play
- EVN to suspend rooftop solar power purchases
- Rooftop solar power saw tremendous growth in 2020
- Bhopal: Bina solar plant ready to power overhead rail lines
- Our rooftop solar volumes jumped 30-40 per cent in past nine months: Sanjeev Aggarwal, Amplus Solar
- The best battery packs and power stations for use in the outdoors
- First phase of 3-GW solar manufacturing unit to start by March: Saibaba Vutukuri, Vikram Solar
- Oakridge Energy to set up solar power plants for 1,000 schools
- BCG Energy opens solar farm in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta province
- Sizzling hot: Solar stocks set to end pandemic year at record highs
- Tamil Nadu: Solar power park to be expanded under smart cities mission
- Discoms’ outstanding dues to power gencos rise 35% to Rs 1.41 lakh crore in Nov
- MoUs signed to make J-K power surplus region via hydro power
- Ludhiana: Bizmen oppose proposed hike in power tariff
- CISF takes over security of Rajasthan thermal power plant
- OPINION: How digital transformation is reframing the future of power sector
- Trains powered by human waste and discarded food could be introduced to Britain’s railway network under plans to phase out dirty diesel engines
- Green award for thermal power plant that powers Kolkata
- India's power consumption grew 6.1 percent in December
- India moved from power deficit to surplus under Modi govt: Union minister
- 300 acre on offer in Ratlam for power gear production zone
- When does Power Book 2 season 2 come out?
- Just 8% of Delhi power procured from unclean source: CSE
- Telangana among top three states producing unclean coal-based power: Study
- Japan power generators facing LNG shortage amid supply crunch, cold weather
- At 5265 MW, Delhi records season's highest power demand
- Tata Power takes over power distribution in western, southern Odisha
- OPINION: Opportunities for the Indian power sector in the post-COVID world
PV Power to take a dive into solar power have 780 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at February 14, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.