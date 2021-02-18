Provinces launch tree planting festival to support 1 billion tree program

At the launch in northern Phu Tho province, Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Bui Van Quang said that following late President Ho Chi Minh’s teachings, the tree planting festival held every spring has become a tradition around the country over the last 60 years and more.

Young people take part in the tree planting festival held at Van Lang Park in Viet Tri city, Phu Tho province, on February 17

Quang called on all-level authorities, sectors, agencies, economic organizations, armed forces, and people in Phu Tho to support the program on planting 1 billion trees and to step up afforestation and forest protection.

The province is set to grow 1.5 million scattered trees this year.

In Ninh Binh, meanwhile, a ceremony was also organized to mark the tree planting festival and support the 1 billion tree program.

The northern province is looking to have an additional 5.5 million trees and 200 ha of forest in the 2021-2025 period, including 1 million trees and 40 ha of forest this year.

Similar activities took place in eight district-level localities in Thai Binh province on February 17.

On November 28, 1959, President Ho Chi Minh wrote an article published in the Nhan dan (People) newspaper stressing the significance of tree planting for each person, each family, and the entire nation. Since the first tree planting festival was held in the spring of 1960, the activity has become a common practice whenever a new year arrives.

Source: VNA