Poor mother seeking helps to save son from death

A poor woman in the southern province of Tay Ninh is calling for the community help to save her son who is facing lymphoma.

Le Thi Hong Tuyet, 44, from Trang Bang Town’s An Hoa Ward said that in 2017, her son Nguyen Thanh Nam who was born in 2011 saw bruises on his body. Initially, the family did not pay attention to the phenomenon until he suffered from bleeding in his mouth and consecutive fevers. He was then taken to a hospital in HCM City where doctors diagnosed that he had contracted lymphoma.

After a long treatment process, Nam’s condition was much better by late 2018. However, his health has recently worsened with weekly fevers. He has lost much weight and seen tumours on the scruff of the neck.

Nguyen Thanh Nam is now in serious condition

Currently, his family has been debt-ridden, so his parents can’t afford his treatment.

Tuyet said that her family almost did not have Tet over the recent years as so many people used to come to the house to demand their debts are repaid.

Thanh Nam was previously hospitalised every 1-2 months following his pains, but now, the pains appear every one to two weeks. However, the treatment is beyond the family’s reach.

The recent examination showed that Thanh Nam is in increasingly poor health.

To add to the family problems, father Nguyen Thanh Hieu had a traffic accident. Therefore, he can’t do much.

If you can help please donate through:

1. Code 4022: Le Thi Hong Tuyet, Room 6, Hoang Yen rented house area, Hoa Phu residential area, An Hoa Ward, Trang Bang Town, Tay Ninh Province Mobile phone: 0392 379 175 2. Dantri/DTiNews

3. Dantri/DTiNews’ representative offices