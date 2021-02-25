Petrol prices rise under latest adjustment

Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance revised petrol prices upwards as of 3pm on February 25, marking the first increase since the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
The retail price of E5RON92 bio-fuel rose nearly 700 VND to 17,031 VND (0.74 USD) per litre at a maximum, while that of RON 95 increased over 700 VND to 18,084 VND per litre.
Diesel 0.05S and kerosene, meanwhile, are now no more than 13,843 VND and 12,610 VND per litre, up by around 800 VND and 700 VND, respectively.
According to the two ministries, the prices of petrol and oil in the global market have been rising strongly for 15 days, hence the adjustment.
The two review fuel prices every 15 days to ensure domestic prices are in keeping with the global market./.
