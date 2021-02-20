Party’sInformation and Education Commission has new head

The Politburo’s Decision No 06-QDNS/TW, dated February 18, on the assignment was announced at a meeting in Hanoi on February 19.

Politburo member and Standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong (right) hands over the assignment decision to Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Trong Nghia.

Handing over the decision to General Nghia, Politburo member and Permanent Member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Vo Van Thuong said the Politburo believes that General Nghia, with his rich experience gained during the time he served in the army, his deep understanding of ideological, cultural, press, and communications affairs, as well as his close connection with the Information and Education Commission, will fulfill all assigned tasks.

For his part, General Nghia said the new duty is a great honour but also a heavy responsibility, stressing that he always keeps in mind and is determined to keep the oath of a serviceman that is being absolutely loyal to the Party, the Fatherland, and the people, fulfilling every task, and weathering every difficulty.

Born on March 6, 1962, he used to serve as Vice Chief of the Political Department of Military Region 7, Political Commissar of Army Corps 4, Deputy Director of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People’s Army, member of the Party Central Committee in the 12th and 13th tenures, and a deputy of the 14th-tenure National Assembly.

At the first meeting of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee earlier this year, he was elected to the committee’s Secretariat.

