Over 123 million USD for building Thuan Thanh I Industrial Park

The project covers a total area of some 250 ha in Ninh Xa, Tram Lo and Nghia Dao communes of Thuan Thanh district, Bac Ninh province, with total investment of 2.84 trillion VND (over 123 million USD), of which 859.73 billion VND comes from its investor – Viglacera Corporation.

The project covers a total area of some 250 ha in Ninh Xa, Tram Lo and Nghia Dao communes of Thuan Thanh district, Bac Ninh province. (Photo: baotainguyenmoitruong.vn)

The construction is scheduled to last for 36 months since the land hand-over, and the project is set to operate within 50 years as from February 17, 2021.

The PM required the provincial People’s Committee to ensure the accuracy of information and data reported, and carry out land reclamation, site clearance, compensation and land lease in line with approved documents.

The construction must comply with the detailed planning scheme that has been approved, he said, stressing that the committee needs to instruct the management board of industrial parks in Bac Ninh and relevant agencies to supervise and assess the implementation of the project.

The PM also highlighted the building of houses, and social, cultural and sport facilities for labourers in the industrial park, as well as employment and vocational training support to local residents who have to relocate to make way for the project.

Source: VNA