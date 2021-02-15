Online classes may resume in Hanoi after Tet break

“While students stay home, schools would cooperate with parents to manage and monitor student health for Covid-19 prevention,” stated the proposal which has been submitted to the city’s People’s Committee.

If approved, Hanoi would follow Ho Chi Minh City and northern Hai Duong Province in letting their students study online after the Tet break that ends on Tuesday. Online classes in Hanoi are expected to continue until further notice, the department added.

Amid a new wave of Covid-19 outbreaks since earlier this month, Hanoi allowed students to take their Tet break early, starting Feb. 1 instead of Feb. 8, while schools managed online classes and homework.

HCMC’s 1.7 million students would stay home until Feb. 28, the municipal People’s Committee stated Sunday. Once they return to class, they would have to submit health declarations, while schools provide city authorities information on those who had come into contact with Covid-19 patients during the holiday. Previously, outbreaks also forced schools in HCMC to close for Tet on Feb. 2, a week earlier than scheduled.

Over 200,000 students in Hai Duong will also study online until Feb. 28 following the Tet break, the provincial People’s Committee confirmed Sunday. Those who lack the resources to study online need to be supported by the schools, such as by allowing lessons to be printed out or having them sent to students via social media.

As of Monday, Vietnam has recorded 638 Covid-19 cases in 13 cities and provinces since late January, when a new coronavirus wave swept the nation. The biggest Covid-19 hotspot remains in Hai Duong with 461 cases, while Hanoi has confirmed 33 patients and HCMC, 36.