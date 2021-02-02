Nation One person in Hai Duong tests positive for Covid-19 The Saigon Times Tuesday, Feb 2, 2021,08:34 (GMT+7) One person in Hai Duong tests positive for Covid-19The Saigon Times Health workers take samples of residents in Hai Duong Province. The Ministry of Health has reported one more locally-transmitted Covid-19 patient in Hai Duong Province – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health has reported one more locally-transmitted Covid-19 patient, a 44-year-old man, who resides in Lai Cach Town in Hai Duong Province’s Cam Giang District. On January 31, the patient developed symptoms of fever, cough and sore throat and tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, on February 1. He is being treated at Hai Duong General Hospital. Between January 28 and February 2, Vietnam confirmed 271 community transmitted Covid-19 cases in 10 cities and provinces, including Hai Duong, Quang Ninh, Hanoi, Gia Lai, Bac Ninh, Hoa Binh, Binh Duong, HCMC, Haiphong and Bac Giang, with Hai Duong Province recording the largest number of cases at 206. In related news, the latest locally-transmitted Covid-19 case reported in HCMC, identified as a 28-year-old male resident of Hai Duong Province, was discovered to catch the new coronavirus variant from Britain, which can… Read full this story

One person in Hai Duong tests positive for Covid-19 have 317 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at February 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.