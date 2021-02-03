Nation Nine new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases reported The Saigon Times Wednesday, Feb 3, 2021,09:22 (GMT+7) Nine new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases reportedThe Saigon Times Employees of the Hanoi Center for Disease Control conduct Covid-19 tests. Vietnam reports nine new Covid-19 patients this morning, February 3 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Health this morning, February 3, confirmed nine fresh community-transmitted Covid-19 cases in Hanoi City and Hai Duong, Gia Lai and Binh Duong provinces. Specifically, four of the patients are in Gia Lai, two in Hai Duong, two in Binh Duong and one in Hanoi. The patients in Hanoi and Binh Duong were in close contact with other patients linked to the Covid-19 hotspot of Hai Duong’ Chi Linh City. Meanwhile, two patients in Hai Duong are workers in Chi Linh City. They were earlier placed under quarantine, thus posing no risks for community spread. In addition, three cases in Gia Lai were linked to Vietnam Poyun Electronics Company in Hai Duong, while another case’s source of infection remains unknown. At an online meeting with localities on February 2, Associate Professor Dr Luong Ngoc Khue, head of the Department of Medical Examination and Treatment at the Health Ministry, said after having analyzed 240… Read full this story

Nine new locally-transmitted Covid-19 cases reported have 298 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at February 3, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.