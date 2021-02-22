New tourism activities attract tourists to Phu Quoc

Sunset Sanato is a beautiful resort complex north of Long Beach. It has a seaside restaurant, a private beach, upscale resort facilities, and many fun seaside entertainments. Its photogenic setting makes Sunset Sanato a heaven for people who live to snap every great photo op.

Le Trung Thuc, Lobby Manager at Sunset Sanato Resort & Villas Phu Quoc, said, “We have launched tourism stimulus packages in cooperation with the Kien Giang provincial Department of Tourism and the local Tourism Association. Visitors can stay for two nights and pay for just one or get free accommodation and pay only for their food. We also provide free spa services and free airport pick-up.”

Year-end festivities organized by Sungroup Corporation drew thousands of visitors this year.

To attract Vietnamese tourists, tourism companies in Phu Quoc have banded together to create reasonably-priced tours of Phu Quoc.

Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhan, Sales Manager for Vinwonder and Safari Phu Quoc, said, “From now until the end of March, the Vinpearl and Vinwonder parks in Phu Quoc are cooperating with travel agents to offer promotional tickets. We hope to lure more domestic tourists.”

Phu Quoc authorities are working to improve transportation infrastructure and promote the island city as a safe, unique destination. Phu Quoc has been popular with domestic travelers. 70 flights per day land in Phu Quoc on weekdays – 90 per day on weekends.

Huynh Quang Hung, Chairman of the Phu Quoc municipal People’s Committee, said, “Upgrading Phu Quoc from a district to a city has opened up huge development opportunities for Phu Quoc, particularly in tourism and services. The Government has made Phu Quoc a key player in the national development plan, which will boost investment in Phu Quoc’s tourism and services.”

Tourism has become Phu Quoc’s spearhead economic sector. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the inflow of domestic tourists grew 28% and foreign tourists 45% annually on average.