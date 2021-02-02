THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ — To commemorate 200 years of death of Emperor Gia Long in the Lunar calendar, Huế Monuments Conservation Centre held the opening ceremony of an exhibition on Emperor Gia Long at Long An Palace, Huế Royal Antiquities Museum. The exhibition on Emperor Gia Long introduces to the greater public an overview of his background, career, contributions as the first king of the Nguyễn Dynasty focusing on construction and protection of the nation through antiquities, documents and images. A part of the exhibition introduces values of ecological landscapes in the mausoleums of the Emperor and other members of the Royal Family. Visitors at the exhibition’s opening ceremony. – Photo: Facebook Huế Royal Antiquities Museum Emperor Gia Long’s real name was Nguyễn Phước Ánh and he lived from February 8, 1762 to February 3, 1820. He was the third son of Prince Nguyễn Phước Luân and Nguyễn Thị Hoàn. Emperor Gia Long founded the Nguyễn Dynasty and was credited with uniting the nation’s territory, giving Việt Nam the official country’s name, consolidating machineries from central to local areas, and setting the foundation for the economic, legal, cultural and social development through many activities and specific policies. Under his dynasty, he continued to establish Việt Nam’s… Read full this story

New insights on Emperor Gia Long have 423 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.