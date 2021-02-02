New insights on Emperor Gia Long

THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ — To commemorate 200 years of death of Emperor Gia Long in the Lunar calendar, Huế Monuments Conservation Centre held the opening ceremony of an exhibition on Emperor Gia Long at Long An Palace, Huế Royal Antiquities Museum. The exhibition on Emperor Gia Long introduces to the greater public an overview of his background, career, contributions as the first king of the Nguyễn Dynasty focusing on construction and protection of the nation through antiquities, documents and images. A part of the exhibition introduces values of ecological landscapes in the mausoleums of the Emperor and other members of the Royal Family. Visitors at the exhibition’s opening ceremony. – Photo: Facebook Huế Royal Antiquities Museum Emperor Gia Long’s real name was Nguyễn Phước Ánh and he lived from February 8, 1762 to February 3, 1820. He was the third son of Prince Nguyễn Phước Luân and Nguyễn Thị Hoàn. Emperor Gia Long founded the Nguyễn Dynasty and was credited with uniting the nation’s territory, giving Việt Nam the official country’s name, consolidating machineries from central to local areas, and setting the foundation for the economic, legal, cultural and social development through many activities and specific policies. Under his dynasty, he continued to establish Việt Nam’s… Read full this story
- New Japanese Emperor’s First U.K. State Visit Announced Amid Royal Family Turmoil
- New Jersey virus deaths, unemployment make big jumps
- Trump says new recommendations on face masks are coming
- I have finished the sad tamogotchi game that is The Longing
- Coronavirus Update: Recovering Long Island Mom Has Big Plans For Survivors
- Long Island rapper Broke Boy Lord, 25, who rhymed about drug dealing is accused of shipping cocaine and fentanyl from California to New York
- Fleeing New Yorkers leave Hamptons grocery stores bare and prompt a surge in bookings at premium rentals as local Long Island and upstate leaders warn 'coronavirus refugees' from NYC could be quarantined for 14 days to stop the spread from the hotspot
- Tiny Long Island town now has more infections per 1,000 people than NYC after local official demanded a travel ban and warned 'coronavirus refugees' not to use the community as a 'personal isolation unit'
- New York Mets Pitcher Marcus Stroman Using His HDMH Foundation To Help Support COVID-19 Response On Long Island
- New York prepares to bring out its virus dead: Dozens of makeshift morgues are set up at major hospitals after 98 people died in seven HOURS - bringing the death toll to 776 - as the Mayor warns people may be fined $500 for not staying home
New insights on Emperor Gia Long have 423 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.