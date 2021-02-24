HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has decided to give in-principle approval to a project to build the infrastructure of Yên Phong II-A Industrial Park (IP) in the northern province of Bắc Ninh.
Invested by Western Pacific Infrastructure JSC, the IP will cover 151.27 ha in Tam Giang and Hòa Tiến communes in Yên Phong District. It is expected to cost VNĐ1.83 trillion (more than US$79.5 million).
The PM has asked the provincial People’s Committee to be responsible for ensuring the accuracy of information and data reported, as well as issues related to assessments in line with legal regulations.
Local authorities were ordered to organise land clearance and compensation works to facilitate the implementation of the project and comply with legal provisions on land planning, and other laws in the process of planning and approving land-use master plans serving the construction.
Meanwhile, the investor is required to meet conditions related to land lease and land-use purpose change in line with regulations. — VNS
- Bac Ninh hopes to attract more Korean investments
- 13th Great-Idea China Sourcing & New Industrial Delegation to China – Day 4
- New hospital opens to serve IP workers in Vinh Long
- Quang Ninh plays the “big game” with Van Don Economic Zone
- Vinh Phuc province records robust economic results in eight months
- In tiny JoCo farm community, massive business park brings anguish for rural neighbors
- China State Council Approved Pilot Program to Promote Service Trade
- In a mostly lawless industry, electric scooter company CEO suggests the industry police itself
- Commercial and Residential Developers, Builders and Landlords Face New Storm Water Regulations
- OP Council approves taking neighbors’ land for Quivira upgrade. Court fight could loom
- Residents of parked RVs face fines, impoundment or
- Charlotte has a new strategy for affordable housing: Pay to fix up existing units
New industrial park approved in Bắc Ninh Province have 338 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 24, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.