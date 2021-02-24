New industrial park approved in Bắc Ninh Province

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has given in-principle approval to a project to build Yên Phong II-A Industrial Park (IP) in the northern province of Bắc Ninh, depicted in this artist’s impression. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has decided to give in-principle approval to a project to build the infrastructure of Yên Phong II-A Industrial Park (IP) in the northern province of Bắc Ninh.

Invested by Western Pacific Infrastructure JSC, the IP will cover 151.27 ha in Tam Giang and Hòa Tiến communes in Yên Phong District. It is expected to cost VNĐ1.83 trillion (more than US$79.5 million).

The PM has asked the provincial People’s Committee to be responsible for ensuring the accuracy of information and data reported, as well as issues related to assessments in line with legal regulations.

Local authorities were ordered to organise land clearance and compensation works to facilitate the implementation of the project and comply with legal provisions on land planning, and other laws in the process of planning and approving land-use master plans serving the construction.

Meanwhile, the investor is required to meet conditions related to land lease and land-use purpose change in line with regulations. — VNS