Nearly 7,000 high-risk individuals in Ho Chi Minh city tested negative for COVID-19

Test results of 6,984 cases deemed at high risk of COVID-19 infection in Ho Chi Minh City have all come out negative, reported the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health on Friday.

As per the report, medical agencies of the city have collected 271 samples from drivers, 2,130 from industrial zones and offices, 2,265 from wholesale markets, 141 from bus stations, 470 from supermarkets and 1,707 from residential areas.

It is also revealed that 8,404 test specimens taken from medical practitioners, caretakers and inpatients at local hospitals also came out negative.

In light of the recent developments of COVID-19 transmission, the city have detected and squared off high-risk areas for fumigation, testing and contact tracing.

In a bid to minimize transmission at the Tan Son Nhat airdrome, Ho Chi Minh City’s authority ordered that all airport staffers take the COVID-19 test daily and only show up at work if the test for the day comes out negative.

Earlier, the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control stated that the city is rushing to sample other high-risk clusters for COVID-19 testing before January 14, while 2,485 samples are still under processing.

Within the span of five days from February 6 to 10, eight staff members of Tan Son Nhat International Airport were tested positive for the novel coronavirus, all of whom are ground service staffers and baggage handlers under Vietnam Airport Ground Services Company Limited (VIAGS).

Ho Chi Minh City recorded the first patient of the new wave, a luggage handler at Tan Son Nhat International Airport, on February 6.

It has recorded an additional 34 domestic cases ever since, most traced back to the airport.

City authorities have shuttered non-essential services like bars, clubs, and karaoke parlors to stall COVID-19 spread.

They have canceled Lunar New Year fireworks displays to prevent large gatherings.

Local residents are told to wear face masks in public, wash hands, keep safe distance, avoid crowds, and declare health status.

Vietnam has documented 2,142 coronavirus patients, including 1,248 locally-transmitted infections, as of Saturday morning, according to the Ministry of Health.

Thirty-five patients have died of the pathogen, most having suffered chronic underlying medical conditions.

Health authorities give an update on patient counts at 6:00 am and 6:00 pm every day.

