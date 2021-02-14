Nearly 100 arrested as police swoop on cockfight rings in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta

Police in Vietnam’s Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang on the weekend said that they had busted two unlawful cockfight rackets and arrested almost 100 people.

A source close to Tuoi Tre (Youth) newspaper confirmed on Saturday night that the provincial Department of Police had apprehended nearly 100 suspects on suspicion of organizing gambling via cockfights and confiscated about VND600 milion (US$26,069) in cash as well as other related exhibits during a raid.

According to preliminary information, police officers in Tien Giang conducted a raid on Tran Quang Tung’s house, a suspect, in the provincial capital of My Tho at 11:00 am on Saturday morning and captured 56 gamblers.

Police officers arrest people in an illegal cockfight gambling ring in My Tho City, Tien Giang Province, Vietnam, February 13, 2021. Photo: Hoai Thuong / Tuoi Tre

At the scene, law enforcement officers confiscated 41 motorbikes, multiple cellphones, VND420 million ($18,248) in cash, amongst other objects.

Besides, police officers also dectected an online cockfight betting form at this venue.

As of 3:00 pm the same day, police units in Tien Giang Province continued to raid another venue in Tan Ly Dong Commune, Chau Thanh District and discovered a total of 35 gamblers.

Police also impounded 32 motorbikes, 31 cellphones, and VND185 million ($8,038) in cash.

Officers had used a comprehensive range of measures to crack down on the venues, as it was difficult to access them from the outside given a number of guards there.

Tung’s house was even built with solid walls.

Police officers raid a cockfight gambling ring at Tran Quang Tung’s house in My Tho City, Tien Giang Province, February 13, 2021. Photo: Hoai Thuong / Tuoi Tre

According to Tien Giang’s police force, since December 15, local police have busted 24 illegal gambling rings, arrested hundreds of people, and confiscated billions of dong. (VND1 billion = $43,500)

Cockfights are considered illegal in Vietnam but many still discreetly engage in them as a means of gambling.

