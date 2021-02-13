nam cau kien industrial park receives vietnam record

On August 1, 2020, the second phase of Nam Cau Kien Industrial Park with a size of 160 hectares, attracted a total investment of more than VND1.5 trillion ($65.22 million), was started with the commencement event of the construction of key complexes.

As a part of this complex, Kyousei-no-niwa Garden is described as the heart of the park strip connecting phases I and II of Nam Cau Kien Industrial Park (IP).

Kyousei-no-niwa Garden was built on an area of ​​more than 30,000 square metres, designed and supervised by Japanese and Vietnamese engineers. The garden is arranged covering the wastewater treatment plant campus and functional lakes connected to the park along the central canal. After 56 days and nights of concentrated construction, the Kyousei-no-niwa Garden was officially inaugurated on December 1, 2020.

With the aim of attracting Japanese investment, the investor of Nam Cau Kien IP brought the quintessence of Japanese culture to adorn the beauty of the landscape in the IP. The work has contributed to creating a miniature Japanese community in Nam Cau Kien IP.

The mascot of Kitakyushu city. Teitan Bear is placed next to Nam Cau Kien Industrial Park Logo – Photo: Thanh Tan

Marking the anniversary of the cooperation between Kitakyushu City and Nam Cau Kien IP, at the inauguration of the Japanese Garden, Nam Cau Kien IP was honoured to receive the approval of the placement of the mascot of Kitakyushu City (Teitan Bear) next to Nam Cau Kien IP Logo.

Tatsuya Yamamoto, director of Vietnam-Japan Mechanical Co., Ltd. (secondary investor in Nam Cau Kien IP) shared: “In my opinion, the construction of Japanese garden Kyousei-no-niwa is an amazing initiative to environmental protection of Nam Cau Kien IP. In particular, the wastewater recirculation system of the treatment plant turns the wastewater into clean water, used for regulating lakes and the Japanese gardens.”

The wastewater treated in the IP is used to raise Koi fish and irrigate Japanese gardens in Nam Cau Kien IP. Photo: Thanh Tan

Kyousei-no-niwa Garden belongs to a complex of landscape works serving the environmental media centre, within the framework of a project in cooperation with Ecotown Network, Asia Regional Carbon Reduction Center of Kitakyushu City. The complex of this work includes Memorial Temple of General Vo Nguyen Giap, Happy Garden, Kyousei-no-niwa Garden, and a high-tech agricultural experiment area (in progress).

Right in the inauguration ceremony of the Japanese Garden, Nam Cau Kien IP received the Vietnam Record award for three landscape works, including the wastewater treatment plant on the IP’s premises; Monuments Garden – a memorial area for General Vo Nguyen Giap in the first IP campus in Vietnam; and Kyousei-no-niwa Garden, which is Vietnam’s largest Japanese garden in an IP campus.

Entrepreneur Pham Hong Diep received the Creative Gold Disc Award for his creations and made great contributions to the field of environmental protection

Pham Hong Diep, chairman of Shinec JSC, the investor of Nam Cau Kien IP, was also awarded the Vietnam Record for Entrepreneurs. Diep is a research lawyer and has won many national awards in the field of environmental protection.

The World Federation of Creators, under the World Records Union (WorldKings) has recognised Diep’s dedication and awarded the Creative Gold Disc for his creations and great contributions.

In addition, the Nam Cau Kien Eco-Business Club, during the preparation period, has received a response from businesses in the IP. On this occasion, the club officially introduced representatives of the Executive Board and the Secretariat of the Club. The club is operated with the purpose of creating connections, sharing and creating new values, along with connections between businessmen and enterprises in Nam Cau Kien IP.