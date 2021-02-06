Mueller focuses on Bayern despite calls for Germany recall

Bayern Munich’s German forward Thomas Mueller looks on during the German first division Bundesliga football match Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen in Munich, on November 21, 2020.(CHRISTOF STACHE / AFP) At 31, Mueller proved he is in his prime with a Bundesliga record 21 assists last season, serving as the perfect foil to Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski. The pair will be hunting more goals at home to Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday as Bayern chase their 15th straight win in Europe and a fourth victory from four games in Group A. Mueller created two goals and Lewandowski netted twice in a 6-2 win at Salzburg earlier this month. Yet in the wake of Germany’s record 6-0 defeat by Spain last week, pundits and former players insist Mueller can provide the impulse the national team is lacking. With five Bayern teammates in the Germany side routed in Seville, Mueller admitted the debacle made painful viewing. “Of course, you suffer along with your fellow players in the club and former national team colleagues as much as the fans,” he said after Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen. “German football fans long for things to go well again. “At the moment there is… Read full this story

