MR7’s affiliate awarded with noble title

Founded in wartime, the department actively embraced the Party’s resolutions, gave timely recommendations to higher levels to raise the quality and efficiency of Party and political work in line with reality.

The department has made renovations in performing its professional missions and creatively carried out Party and political work as well as multiplied effective Party and political work-related models and plans, contributing to realizing higher levels’ resolutions, building strong armed forces in the region, and building a firm all people’s defense disposition, defensive area, and winning people’s hearts and minds.

Addressing the event, Lieutenant General Tran Hoai Trung, Secretary of the Party Committee and Political Commissar of MR7, emphasized that the department should develop more comprehensive and drastic measures to complete all Party and political work.

In addition, it should specify the Party’s resolutions, make breakthroughs in raising leadership capacity and combat strength of Party organizations and cells while fostering a contingent of capable cadres and Party members. In turn, helping uphold the Party’s ideological foundation, winning people’s hearts and minds and international solidarity, and meeting the mission requirements of constructing and defending the Fatherland in the new situation.

Translated by Mai Huong