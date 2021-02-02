MR3 wholeheartedly supports people in COVID-19 prevention

These days, troops of Chemical Battalion 38 of MR3 have mobilized its troops and vehicles to spray disinfectants in pandemic-hit areas, such as Ha Long city, Van Don international airport, Dong Trieu town (Quang Ninh), POYUL Co., Ltd (Kim Dien hamlet, Hung Dao commune) and quarantine areas in Chi Linh city (Hai Duong province). Spraying disinfectants In addition, the troops also sprayed Cloramin B 25% along main roads and streets in Hai Phong city in a length of more than 400km. Reportedly, the unit has ensured that 100% of its troops are ready at all times. Together with the chemical troops, the medical force of the region also established a mobile team to carry out pandemic prevention and control in units and hospitals. They took part in checking body temperature and spraying antiseptic at checkpoints and quarantine areas. Meanwhile, some units of MR3, including Regiment 2 (Division 395), Regiment 125 (Hai Duong provincial Military Command), MR3’s Military School, Infantry Regiment 244 (Quang Ninh provincial Military Command), have moved to other places so that their barracks can be used for quarantining tasks. The wholehearted participation of the MR3’s armed forces, in coordination with the local authorities, has contributed to curbing the… Read full this story
- Teacher of the Year Who Boycotted White House Visit to Protest Trump Says 'I Cannot Implicitly Support People Who Hate My Kids'
- We support people who don't have enough to eat: My Wigan Pier
- This Charity Wants You to Become an 'Emotional Support Human,' Provides Training to Create Safe Spaces
- Major U-turn planned on housing benefit for young people
- Supporting Bilingual Children With Special Education Needs
- Meet the fit young people who ate healthily, exercised regularly... and never guessed they had bowel cancer: Neither did their doctors, which is why they all had shocking delays in diagnosis - some as long as ten years
- I set up an Instagram profile to look at self-harm images – before trying to kill myself at 19
- Hundreds of Thousands March on Westminster to Demand ‘People’s Vote’ on Brexit Deal
- Acanthosis Nigricans: Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Diagnosis, Treatment And Prevention
- Teenager, 19, faces jail after being found guilty of terrifying knife attack outside nightclub that was shared on Snapchat and left two men in hospital
MR3 wholeheartedly supports people in COVID-19 prevention have 361 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at February 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.