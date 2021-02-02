More users install COVID-19 tracing apps

Authorities fine singers from karaoke barHanoi advised to set up field hospital amid new COVID-19 outbreaksTour cancellations to northern region rise as COVID-19 resurgesThird-graders quarantined in school after peer catches COVID-19Thirty-one more community COVID-19 cases confirmed Young people in Ninh Bình Province install Bluezone app. Photo nhandan.com.vn HÀ NỘI – The installation and use of the Bluezone tracing application increased sharply, averaging 32,000 to 40,000 downloads per hour right after the discovery of new COVID-19 cases. As of February 1, there were 27 million downloads of the application, according to suckhoedoisong.vn. The tracing app will warn if smartphone users have been in close contact with COVID-19 cases and suspected cases. Bluezone users will be less likely to be mistakenly quarantined due to cases not remembering their travelling schedule. The more people who install Bluezone, the more effective the protection will be. Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc recommended everyone install Bluezone to help in controlling the pandemic. Along with Bluezone app, the number of smartphone users installing the NCOVI domestic health reporting application was 7.72 million and the number of medical declaration records for the entire population was 18 million. Users can download the NCOVI application to declare health information of themselves and their family… Read full this story
- TikTok vanishes from Google, Apple app stores in India after ban
- LIAN automatic insurance app debuts in Vietnam
- Where are Viber, LINE when the battle to scramble users becomes fierce?
- Free Japanese language training app launched
- Quang Ninh pilots citizen interaction through mobile app
- Rogue Pokémon app hacks Androids
- Alert: 'Watch your video' virus targeting Facebook users in Vietnam
- Falsified apps the biggest source of mobile malware expansion
- Students use smartphone app to cultivate clean vegetables
- Apple drives further into Facebook, Snap territory with video app
More users install COVID-19 tracing apps have 290 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at February 2, 2021. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.