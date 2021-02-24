More military units launch tree-planting festival

Speaking at the event, Colonel Nguyen Van Thong called on the border guard troops in the province to respond to the tree-planting festival.

Moreover, the units should promote information dissemination among their troops about the importance of tree-planting and encourage them to plant more trees to beautify their barracks and build a green, clean, and attractive compound.

After the ceremony, the provincial border guard troops planted 50 Dipterocarpus alatus at the training ground of the provincial Border Guard Command.

* On the same day, the Da Nang municipal Border Guard Command launched a tree-planting festival in response to the government’s program of planting one billion green trees in the 2021-2025 period.

After the launching ceremony, over 100 municipal border guard troops planted 1,600 Parashorea Chinensis, contributing to protecting the natural environment and forests in Da Nang city.

* Also, troops of Battalion 1, Regiment 741 and the Dien Bien provincial Military Command planted over 500 new trees of different kinds.

The unit also instructed its troops to take care of the newly-planted trees to beautify its barracks and improve its living environment.

This festival is a meaningful activity to raise troops’ sense of responsibility to protect the environment, prevent climate change, and build a beautiful natural landscape.

Translated by Quynh Oanh