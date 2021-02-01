Vietnam Economy Minister proposes five solutions to develop circular economy The Saigon Times Monday, Feb 1, 2021,07:33 (GMT+7) Minister proposes five solutions to develop circular economy The Saigon Times Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha speaks at the 13th National Party Congress – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha has proposed five solutions to develop the circular economy, stating that it is an indispensable trend in the context of the increasing exhaustion of natural resources, environmental pollution and climate change. Delivering a report, “Building the circular economy in the 2021-2030 period”, at the 13th National Party Congress, Minister Ha said the country should consider developing the circular economy as an inevitable solution to improve its quality of growth and competitiveness and ensure sustainable production and consumption, the local media reported. It is necessary to distribute, manage and use natural resources effectively, protect the environment and adapt to climate change, contributing to resolving social issues and creating jobs. The competent agencies should propose the Party Central Committee issue a resolution on developing the circular economy. The second solution is to improve the strength of the entire political system, of which enterprises and residents will play… Read full this story

